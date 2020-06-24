WRENTHAM — A collision between a motorboat and a kayak on Lake Pearl has prompted the police chief to suggest kayakers put a flag on their vessels to increase visibility and safety.
The collision late Tuesday afternoon resulted in no personal injuries but that may not always be the case as the summer goes on, Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
“It’s just a safety suggestion. I’m putting one on mine,” McGrath said.
Because kayaks sit low on the water, they may be hard to spot and a flag could help that situation, the police chief said, adding, “Obviously, I don’t want to see anyone get hurt or killed.”
In the accident Tuesday, which the environmental police investigated, McGrath said the motorboat started from a stop and that made the front of the boat rise.
The boat ended up hitting the front point of one of two kayaks on the lake.
Everyone needs to use the lake safely, MGrath said, but a flag is an inexpensive way to increase visibility of a kayak and possibly save a life.
“I've thought about it many times when I’ve seen something out there in the sun or I’ve been out in my kayak,” McGrath said.
