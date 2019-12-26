NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school department is in the early stages of planning for the future of its elementary schools, and combining three of the schools is one idea being contemplated.
Under that scenario, the Roosevelt, Community and Amvet schools would be combined into one large elementary school and a new building would be constructed to house them.
Falls and Martin elementary schools would remain separate schools.
Superintendent Scott Holcomb said Community, Roosevelt and Amvet are close together and it makes sense to group them.
A possible site for a new school would be on land near Roosevelt and Amvet schools, he said.
Holcomb said a larger school would be more efficient and allow the administration to better apply its resources. There would be less overhead and there would be less need for personnel, he said.
A modern building, he said, would be more fuel efficient.
In addition to the combined larger school, another possibility being looked at is to keep five elementary schools, but renovate them.
Holcomb said something must be done because the schools are aging. Some were built in the 1950s and have not been updated since, he said.
The school department is working on what is called a “statement of interest” to submit to the state School Building Authority next year seeking funding to do a feasibility study.
The ideas came out of a study the school department did considering reconfiguration of the grouping of grades, Holcomb said.
There was thought given to adding 8th grade to the high school if that school is also renovated or replaced and adding 5th grade to the middle school.
Both ideas were rejected, Holcomb said.
Regardless of what happens, he said the project would take several years to realize and come only after considerable public input.
