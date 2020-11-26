NORTH ATTLEBORO — Just as skies turn gray in anticipation of winter, North Attleboro is getting a pop of color.
Keep North Attleboro Beautiful has started installing vinyl utility box covers designed by local artists as part of an ongoing project to beautify the town.
The art was selected from a community competition where local residents were invited to submit their artwork, which had to incorporate the words “KNAB” or “Keep North Attleboro Beautiful” into the design.
The group narrowed 26 entries from both children and adults to just nine winners.
The first cover was installed earlier this month at the corner of North Washington Street and Richards Avenue. The other eight covers will be installed around town as weather permits.
“Since beautification is one of the goals of Keep North Attleboro Beautiful, we thought this would be a unique and attractive way to enhance the appearance of our town,” KNAB Executive Director Marsha Goldstein said in an email. “KNAB is grateful for the North Attleboro Fire Department, without whose collaboration this project would not be possible.”
