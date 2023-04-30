Attleboro’s Balfour Riverwalk was one of many locations where the steampunk community, dressed to the hilt in an array of Victorian attire, heralded the return of the Jewelry City Steampunk Festival on Saturday after a three-year hiatus.
Previously held in the Masonic Lodge during 2018 and 2019, the new outdoor locale provided plenty of room for 35 vendors and hundreds of steampunk guests to socialize, make new friends and reconnect with other members of their community.
The steampunk festival in 2020, along with countless other events, was canceled during the pandemic. Neither was it held in 2021, although it was presented as a virtual event last year.
“Steampunk,” a subculture with a design style inspired by the industrialism of the Victorian era, got its title in 1987 from science fiction author K.W. Jeter to describe a fantasy fiction that features steam-powered Victorian technology.
The elaborately-attired festival-goers, who could be seen all about the downtown as they walked to the various locales of the festival, were excited to have the festival return in full swing, in person.
“Thank God,” Justin Thibault of Seacoast, N.H., sighed in relief. “I’m really happy to see steampunk is still a thing, and that the community still exists.”
In keeping with the inventions and innovations of the Victorian era, Sam Sarette of Manchester, N.H., wore a handcrafted mechanical hand with flexible fingers.
“It is relieving, for sure,” Sarette said of the festival’s comeback. “I’m excited for all the new people I’m seeing.”
Among the vendors just as thrilled to be back as their customers was Quentin Stockwell of South Berwick, ME, whose business, Light-Q Creations, featured repurposed vintage and antique lamps and lighting with modern wiring.
“Whatever the weather turns out to be, we’re still going to have a great day,” Stockwell said, referring to the afternoon’s overcast skies.
In addition to the Balfour Riverwalk, there were other festival-related events at the Attleboro Industrial Museum, the Attleboro Public Library and Centenary United Methodist Church.
The church’s venue included a “Steampunk Alice’s Mad Tea Party,” where guests were treated to a rousing performance of “The Handsome Cabin Boy” from the King Serpent Variety Troupe, which is based in New England.
Event organizer Chris Schultz, who took over its management from previous organizer Heather Rockwood, said the festival’s return had been hectic, but still fun.
“It’s been really well attended,” Schultz said. “It’s definitely rewarding to see people be able to come out and enjoy themselves.”
Among Schultz’s hopes and plans for the event in the future, such as making the festival into a full weekend in 2024, is to bring a different, yet enjoyable, event for all the residents of Attleboro, whose history of industry is well-known.
“It’s to show the community there’s a subculture that’s whimsical and fun, but has a lot of roots in the history of this city,” Schultz said.