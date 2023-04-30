Attleboro’s Balfour Riverwalk was one of many locations where the steampunk community, dressed to the hilt in an array of Victorian attire, heralded the return of the Jewelry City Steampunk Festival on Saturday after a three-year hiatus.

Previously held in the Masonic Lodge during 2018 and 2019, the new outdoor locale provided plenty of room for 35 vendors and hundreds of steampunk guests to socialize, make new friends and reconnect with other members of their community.