ATTLEBORO -- Improvements in affordable housing and sidewalk accessibility are among the projects planned with this year's federal community development funds.

The annual allocation from the Department of Housing and Urban Development is $377,482. In addition, there’s $20,000 in program income which will bring the total budget to $397,482, according to Community Development Director Dorothy Brissette, who presented the Community Development Block Grant budget to the city council last week.

