ATTLEBORO -- Improvements in affordable housing and sidewalk accessibility are among the projects planned with this year's federal community development funds.
The annual allocation from the Department of Housing and Urban Development is $377,482. In addition, there’s $20,000 in program income which will bring the total budget to $397,482, according to Community Development Director Dorothy Brissette, who presented the Community Development Block Grant budget to the city council last week.
Out of that amount, $75,496 will be spent on administration.
Affordable housing will get $114,822 and public facilities will get $150,000.
The $114,822 will be used to provide rehabilitation assistance for two single-family homes.
The $150,000 will be used for the reconstruction of accessible sidewalks on Sixth Street, Parker Street and Orange Street.
Social services will receive $57,164. Out of that, $57,164, The Literacy Center Workplace Career will get $12,000.
The Attleboro Council on Aging SHINE counselor will get $16,964.
The recreation department’s teen drop-in center will receive $13,200, and the South Coast Legal Services Elderly Law Project will get $15,000.
The council must approve the budget by May 15.
