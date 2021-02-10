NORTH ATTLEBORO — We could all use a few heroes close to home.
Now two school friends — business people in town — have decided to recognize them.
Sarah Stone, who launched a food program for local families, is the first recipient of the Community Hero award, presented by the Laughing Shield Comic Shop, Ashworth Awards and Downtown Associated of North Attleboro (DANA), a business group.
Kevin Cole owner, of the Laughing Shield, which opened on Bank Street last year, says the organizers hope to make it a monthly award.
According to an email from Cole, the award grew out of a desire by two friends to honor a community’s spirit.
Last fall, Cole said, John Breen of Ashworth Awards — a half-century old local maker of awards and trophies on Richards Avenue — came to him with a proposal. Breen, who graduated with Cole from Butera School of Art in Boston, recently moved to North Attleboro.
“And he loves the town and community spirit that North Attleboro holds in such high regard,” , Cole said. “John wanted to give back to the community and knowing how much I loved the town myself, he asked if I would be willing to help sponsor a Community Hero program using our logo, location and website, laughgingshield.com.”
Cole wrote that he didn’t hesitate. “With so much division in our country an award that simply recognizes others for being decent that has no political or economic impact was a win win.”
Cole urged involving DANA, since, “as a new business myself I thought it best to involve a group known for its dedication to the community and they would be able to give us valuable insight into those nominated.”
Ashworth Awards has made enough medals to sponsor this program through 2022, Cole said.
Stone was nominated for January’s award by Joan Gonsalves.
Elected to the school committee last year, Stone grew a small outreach program for students in need of weekend meals called Fuel for the Weekend, into a nonprofit charitable organization, Our Open Umbrella.
Stone and her volunteers delivered meals to families this past year to limit exposure to COVID-19.
In the language of the award, “Her aspirations are to help feed and clothe those children in our community with dignity and respect, so they can feel proud, confident and equal to their peers.”
Cole said he was surprised “as to how many families benefit from her and her team’s hard work.”
Those who wish to donate money or time to Our Open Umbrella and learn more about the organization can go to www.ouropenumbrella.org. There you can find a link by clicking on “donate to Amazon” with a list of popular items requested from her program and purchase them. Amazon will then ship them directly to Our Open Umbrella. For monetary donations, visit www.ouropenumbrella.square.site/ and for more information email her at ouropenumbrella@gmail.com.
