NORTON — A community outreach session on the latest marijuana business planned in town is taking place Tuesday.
The proposed business, Exit 10 LLC, would be a retail store located at 407-411 Old Colony Road (Route 123). The virtual public hearing is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
There will be an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback prior to and during the presentation.
Participants can attend the session online via Zoom or by phone.
For more information, visit www.nortonma.org.
A community outreach session was held in October for another pot business planning to open in Norton, Lucky Green Ladies, which is looking to locate in the rear of 394 Old Colony Road.
That would be a marijuana home delivery business, with no storefront sales.
The state Cannabis Control Commission, which is now licensing marijuana delivery businesses in addition to storefront pot sales businesses, requires both types of applicants to hold community outreach sessions.
Town officials are drafting Host Community Agreements with the businesses that would give the town various benefits.
