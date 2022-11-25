ATTLEBORO -- Thompson Realty Group has become an integral part of the community since its move here about a year ago.
The business at 272 County St., under the oversight of Bill Thompson, founder, owner, managing director and broker, has conducted and participated in numerous fundraisers and other community events over the past year.
Just last Tuesday, the Realtor hosted a holiday event it plans to make an annual one.
There was a free pie pickup, pizza, popcorn, hot chocolate and dessert as well as a visit from Santa to hear kids Christmas wishes, pose for photos, and hand out gifts. On top of that, there was a raffle and giveaways.
The community service events are all part of TRG's "Community First" initiative.
"I was in the real estate business for 10 years, and I felt like something was lacking. We were conducting transactions and making dreams come true, but something was still missing -- the community piece," Thompson said in an email. "We wanted to be more than a real estate company that just puts on home buyer and seller seminars, but an agency that brings people together.
"That is when I decided to move my business to my hometown, so I can truly support my own community, my hometown and build something much greater than just conducting transactions," Thompson said. "As we wrap up the year, after hosting many initiatives and bringing people together, nothing gives me greater satisfaction."
The business started by offering $25 from every closing to the Massachusetts Feline Intervention Alliance which rescues, fosters, and find homes for kittens and cats.
"As a cat lover, and cat dad of six rescues, this seemed to make sense to tie it into my business," Thompson said.
TRG then purchased 500 Girl Scout cookies from a local Girl Scout, and gave them out at its grand opening.
"This felt great as we supported a local Girl Scout troop, our community, and our past clients," Thompson said, adding remaining cookie boxes were donated to Hebron Food Pantry. "This event felt so fulfilling and it was a full circle of giving back."
The Girl Scout also qualified to win a trip with her troop next year to Disney World.
During the city's Memorial Day Parade, the Realtor handed out reusable tote bags.
At the Attleboro Pride event in June, TRG gave out coffee mugs, tote bags, and TRG pride shirts to show its support for the LBGTQ+ community. It also had a part in the Business Expo, with similar giveaways and a raffle.
For the end of summer, the business rented an ice cream truck, visiting neighborhoods on a 16-stop "Summer Wrap-Up Ice Cream Truck Tour.'' At that time, TRG promoted its Back to School Clothing Drive.
This fall, the Realtor had a booth at the Friends of the Attleboro Animal Shelter's Harvest Festival, and participated in Attleboro's Downtown Trick or Treating where it handed out bucket-loads of candy and over 200 bags of popcorn.
The following week, TRG hosted Peanut's Trunk or Treating at its office, with pizza, candy bars from a local Cub Scout troop, and 10 trunks offering various treats. Peanuts, a cat, is the business mascot.
Some other organizations TRG has been involved in are the Attleboro Council on Aging where it has helped provide education and events, and giving 100 tote bags to Centenary United Methodist Church for their Christmas Bazaar, as well as being part of many other community events.
The Realtor also ran contests in its Attleboro Living Facebook group offering free handcrafted wreaths by a local artist, with donations going to the Attleboro Police Association.
"As we approach the end of the year, we're holding a Toys for Tots drive," Thompson said. "For 2023, we already have our calendar of events planned out."
They include charity drives throughout the year, and one community event per quarter.
There will be a coat drive in January, prom dress drive in February, Girl Scout cookies pickup and diaper drive in March, brunch with the Easter Bunny and Easter Food Drive as well as an Easter egg hunt in April, and TRG Anniversary Party and Attleboro Memorial Day Parade along with Mother's Day cookies in May.
Also slated are Attleboro Pride, Attleboro Expo, and summer clothing drive in June, return of the ice cream truck tour in July, back to school drive in August, Animal Shelter Autumn Fest and clothing drive in September, Downtown Trick or Treating and Trunk or Treat in October, annual holiday event in November, and toy drive, Attleboro Stroll, and a Council on Aging luncheon in December.
"One of our future plans/goals is to work with the high school carpentry program to have them put together a 'Little Free Library' to install outside our County Street office," Thompson said. "It's right by the bus stop, so would be perfect for commuters if they wanted something to read while traveling."
The business also offers its truck to residents free of charge for moving and transportation of large items.