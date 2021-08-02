ATTLEBORO -- Community VNA has been awarded a $100,000 grant for its Alzheimer's Disease Assistance Program.
The grant, from the Lloyd G. Balfour Charitable Foundation, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee, will help provide hands-on care for patients. It will also support family caregivers who live in the Greater Attleboro area care at home for their loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
The two-year grant will enable program nurses and social workers to expand their capacity to provide assessments and monitoring, consultations, and guidance to caregivers about disease progression.
It will also provide weekly caregiver respite (in-home or at an adult day health center), as well as information on available community resources, disease status and safety precautions.
The Alzheimer's program is the only community-based program providing direct consultation services, respite care and individualized support in the area.
“We are genuinely grateful to the Lloyd G. Balfour Charitable Foundation for their long-term dedication and support of our Alzheimer’s Disease Assistance Program," CNA CEO Reynold Spadoni said in a news release. "This grant provides exceptional assistance to families affected by Alzheimer’s disease, giving the patient and their primary caregiver, support, respite, and the resources and information needed to confidently meet the challenges of living with Alzheimer’s disease."
