ATTLEBORO -- Community VNA of Attleboro is now affiliated with HopeHealth of Rhode Island, that state’s largest hospice, palliative and home health care provider.
Going forward, Community VNA will be known as HopeHealth Community VNA and will continue to provide health care to residents of Southeastern Massachusetts while retaining its office at 10 Emory St., Attleboro, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
Reynold G. Spadoni, formerly the chief executive officer of Community VNA, will serve as chief strategy officer for HopeHealth.
“As the health care industry continues to change around us, we have a responsibility to adapt so that we can continue to grow and thrive in the future,” Spadoni said in the release. “Community VNA knew that partnering with HopeHealth, an organization well known for its commitment to quality and exceptional service, would ensure we could stay focused on our 110-year-old mission of providing industry leading quality care to our community.”
Plans for the two organizations to come together were initially announced in July 2020.
“This is a natural fit for two not-for-profit health care organizations dedicated to providing the highest quality care for home health and seriously ill patients,” HopeHealth President and CEO Diana Franchitto said. “Look no further than Community CVNA’s five-star patient satisfaction score. Our values perfectly align.”
The affiliation increases the total number of patients served each day to over 2,000 and makes HopeHealth one of the region’s largest not-for-profit independent home health care, hospice and palliative care providers.
The affiliation between the two organizations became official in June with the approval of the Supreme Judicial Court after a review by the Massachusetts Office of the Attorney General.
