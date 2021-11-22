ATTLEBORO — Community Health Systems, which formerly oversaw Community VNA of Attleboro, has become a foundation to support the health and wellness of area residents.
The foundation will serve Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norton, Mansfield, Foxboro, Wrentham, Rehoboth, Seekonk, Franklin, and Dighton, among other communities.
Community Health Systems had been the parent company of Community VNA until Sept. 1, when HopeHealth of Rhode Island — that state’s largest hospice, palliative and home health care provider — became the parent company of what is now called HopeHealth Community VNA. Community VNA, which dates back 110 years, retains its office at 10 Emory St. in Attleboro.
“The Board of Directors wanted to honor the charitable history of Community Health Systems, which supported a wide range of activities that enhanced the health and wellness of the communities it served,” said Paul Lenahan, president of the newly formed foundation. “They felt that the best way to honor this community legacy was to create a separate foundation utilizing the organization’s assets.”
Those assets stand at about $20 million.
The foundation expects to make grants to nonprofit organizations that support the residents from the towns historically served by Community VNA.
The board of directors of the foundation, which is composed of four former board members of Community Health Systems, and eight community members, will soon solicit submissions for a first round grants, Lenahan said.
More information is available at chsfoundationma.org.
