Taylor Swift
Buy Now

Taylor Swift performs at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

 Photo Courtesy of Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO -- Just like tickets to her shows, MBTA commuter rail tickets for Taylor Swift concerts later this month at Gillette Stadium sold out within hours.

The $20 round-trip tickets from Providence and Boston to the stadium went on sale on the MBTA app Friday morning but were completely gone by the afternoon.