Foxboro Train Station
Buy Now

The MBTA station at Gillette Stadium.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

FOXBORO — The MBTA and Keolis will provide round-trip service from Boston and Providence for New England Patriots home games this season.

Round-trip tickets to Patriots games are $10 and are on sale now for the Sept. 10 home opener via the mTicket app: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mbta.mobileapp&pli=1.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.