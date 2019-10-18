FOXBORO — Starting Monday, area residents will have another option for taking the train to work.
A long-planned pilot program will begin at Foxboro Station, located near parking lot 4C outside Gillette Stadium/Patriot Place off Route 1.
The trains will run weekdays to and from Boston, with 10 round trips a day during peak commuting times. The first train departs the station at 5:47 a.m., with subsequent departures at 7:29 and 8:19 a.m.
There will also be a special reverse commuter fare, which is a discount for riders taking trains in the opposite direction of peak usage commuter trains.
There will be 500-plus parking spaces with security for the Foxboro train service, which will be part of the Franklin and Fairmount lines.
A one-way trip from Foxboro to South Station will be $8.75, a round trip will be $17.50, and parking will be $4, according to the T.
The Kraft Group, which owns the stadium and Patriot Place, the MBTA and the town of Foxboro developed the year-long pilot service.
Area officials have also been backing the train service expansion for the convenience of their residents and to ease the congestion at other train stops and stations, including in South Attleboro, downtown Attleboro, Mansfield, Norfolk and Franklin.
The MBTA has been heavily promoting the venture, taking out large ads in area newspapers, including The Sun Chronicle.
The ads, prominently displaying the purple trains, urge area residents to “Ride the MBTA Like a 6X Champ,” a reference to the New England Patriots winning six Super Bowls.
The kickoff Monday will include appearances by team mascot Pat Patriot and Patriots cheerleaders along with Patriot Place officials to greet commuters. There will also be prizes and giveaways, free beverages and snacks.
MBTA’s fall/winter commuter rail schedule goes into effect Monday as well.
Also, Keolis and MBTA are installing four miles of new double track between Walpole and Norfolk on the Franklin Line. The investment in track infrastructure, which will be operational in early 2020, will further improve performance and will expand capacity on the line, officials said.
Schedules are available in major stations and PDFs are available at schedule pages on MBTA.com. Passenger assistants are available in stations to help answer questions. There is also a Keolis Commuter Rail App.
Learn more about the Foxboro service at mbta.com/foxboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.