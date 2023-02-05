ATTLEBORO — MBTA train and GATRA bus commuters Monday will have a convenient opportunity to get COVID vaccinations.
They can get the shots from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the downtown Attleboro train station at 7 Mill St. while waiting for or departing from trains and buses. The buses use the transit center at the MBTA parking lot.
Every person 6 months and older who gets a shot at the clinic can receive a $75 gift card for a local retailer, while supplies last. No ID or insurance is required, and Spanish translators will be on hand to assist at the clinic.
Another such clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 10 at the train station.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is working with community partners such as the Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority (GATRA) to ensure as many people as possible have easy access to COVID-19 boosters and vaccinations, which are the most effective way to prevent serious illness, health officials say.