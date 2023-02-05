Attleboro T Commuters
A sign at the downtown Attleboro train station.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE/

ATTLEBORO — MBTA train and GATRA bus commuters Monday will have a convenient opportunity to get COVID vaccinations.

They can get the shots from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the downtown Attleboro train station at 7 Mill St. while waiting for or departing from trains and buses. The buses use the transit center at the MBTA parking lot.