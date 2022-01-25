marijuana

NORTON — Another marijuana business that wants to open in town is holding a community outreach session Thursday to detail its plans.

Queens Bridge Group plans to open an adult-use/medical use marijuana manufacturing, cultivation and transportation business on property on South Washington Street.

The virtual outreach session, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., will give people an opportunity to question company reps.

Marijuana businesses are required by the state Cannabis Control Commission to hold community outreach meetings.

For more information, visit www.nortonma.org.

