NORTON — Another marijuana business that wants to open in town is holding a community outreach session Thursday to detail its plans.
Queens Bridge Group plans to open an adult-use/medical use marijuana manufacturing, cultivation and transportation business on property on South Washington Street.
The virtual outreach session, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., will give people an opportunity to question company reps.
Marijuana businesses are required by the state Cannabis Control Commission to hold community outreach meetings.
For more information, visit www.nortonma.org.