NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local electronics company says it’s investing $1 million in remodeling its Attleboro Falls headquarters.
Distron Corp. also announced this week it plans to spend an additional $250,000 in equipment upgrades for better productivity.
“Distron has had 50 years of manufacturing success in New England. This investment ensures that Distron will continue to grow and meet the needs of our customers for the next 50 years,” company President Robert Donovan said. “The renovation will give us the flexibility and space to add to our team and allow us to stay at the top of technology for our industry.”
Distron, an electronic parts supplier, employs more than 120 people at its headquarters and plans to add more new jobs over the next three years. The renovation and remodel should be completed by the end of this year, the company said.
Attleboro Falls has been home to Distron’s primary manufacturing facility since 1997. In 2010, a major expansion added 12,000 square feet of assembly and warehousing to the facility. The new project will renovate and upgrade approximately 6,000 square feet of office space, including a new cafeteria, offices and meeting space. Creative Business Design of Hingham is the general contractor.
