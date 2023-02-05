Tri-County Regional Technical Vocational High School building
Buy Now

Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin

 Sun Chronicle file photo/

Two legal aid organizations have filed a complaint alleging vocational schools and technical programs in the state are systematically denying admission to students of color and those from low-income families, among others.

The complaint was filed Thursday with the U.S. Department of Education Office of Civil Rights by lawyers for Civil Rights and the Center of Law and Education, both in Boston.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.