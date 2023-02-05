Two legal aid organizations have filed a complaint alleging vocational schools and technical programs in the state are systematically denying admission to students of color and those from low-income families, among others.
The complaint was filed Thursday with the U.S. Department of Education Office of Civil Rights by lawyers for Civil Rights and the Center of Law and Education, both in Boston.
It alleges the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education discriminates against the affected students by using “exclusionary criteria,” including grades, attendance and disciplinary records, to determine admission.
As a result, students of color, from low-income families, those with disabilities and those still learning English are admitted to career vocational schools and programs at disproportionately lower rates than their peers, according to the complaint.
The complaint represents four students who are not fully identified by name. They were denied after applying to vocation schools or did not apply fearing they would be denied by an unfair selection process, the complaint says.
The students are from Gardner and Chelsea and the complaint involves schools in their areas. But the complaint applies to all the vocational and technical schools in the state, Mirian Albert, staff attorney for Lawyers for Civil Rights, said Friday.
In The Sun Chronicle readership area, students may attend the Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical School in Franklin, the Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical School in Easton and the Bristol-Plymouth Technical School in Taunton.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is named as the defendant because it oversees the vocational-education system in the state, Albert said.
The department declined to comment because it is still reviewing the complaint.
The discriminatory admissions practices continue even though the state in 2021, under pressure from civil rights groups, eliminated a requirement that vocational programs weigh applicants’ academic records, Albert said.
Even though the rule was changed, 27 of the state’s 28 regional vocational programs still use criteria-based point systems to select top-ranked applicants, according to the complaint.
Vocational programs were created as an alternative for students who do not want to follow a traditional academic path and instead want to learn an occupation or trade they could go into after graduation.
Because the state cannot accommodate all the students who want to attend vocational programs, thousands are being denied admission.
For the school year 2020-21, more than 18,000 rising ninth-graders applied for fewer than 11,000 available seats, according to the complaint.
Among applicants for the 2022-23 school year, 54 percent of low-income students received admissions offers, compared to 72 percent of peers from higher-income families.
Advocates say the admissions process at vocational schools can be made fair through a random-draw lottery and legislation has been filed to make it state law.
The complaint wants the federal government to withhold funding for the vocational programs until the state Education Department prohibits criteria-based admissions.
The department received nearly $13 million in federal career and technical grants in 2020-2021, according to the complaint.
