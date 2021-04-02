Auto inspection businesses have had to turn away customers every day this week due to a nationwide computer system failure by the vendor for the state Registry of Motor Vehicles.
Gas stations and auto repair shops that perform the inspections say customers have been calling but they have not been told when computer issue will be fixed.
“The phone has been ringing off the hook,” Cindy Karol, owner of Pleasant Auto on Pleasant Street in Attleboro, said Thursday.
Vehicle inspections have been suspended through this weekend, according to the Registry.
When the problem was discovered, the Registry informed inspection stations that its vendor, Applus Technologies Inc., detected and stopped a malware attack.
The attack, according to the Registry, interrupted the process of conducting vehicle inspections in the state and other locations.
The end of the month is usually a busy one for inspections because people most often wait until the last minute to get a new sticker.
When customers came on Monday, the inspection stations had to turn them away.
“In the three days at the end of the month, probably 60,” Karol said of the number of customers who could not get their cars inspected.
She is keeping a list of customers to get them slotted in when the issue is resolved.
Eddie Gato of Mobil on Chauncy Street in Mansfield said his business had to turn away 15 to 20 customers on Monday and fewer afterwards as the news spread about the problem.
“But people have been calling and asking ‘is the machine up,’” Gato said.
In addition to inspections and auto repair, the station sells gas and has a convenience store.
“We’re losing a ton of business,” Gato said.
The situation has been frustrating because the Registry has not provided stations with any information, he said.
“At least give us an update about when it might be fixed. Something that we can tell our customers,” Gato said.
The repairs will take Applus “some time” to fully restore the safety and emissions stations to testing capabilities, according to a notice on the Registry’s website, mavehiclecheck.com.
“We know our customers and vehicle owners rely on our technology and we are committed to restoring normal operations as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” the notice said.
The Registry said police departments have been notified of the issue and asked to give consideration to drivers who attempted to get their vehicles inspected.
Driving an uninspected car is punishable by a $40 fine and violators are also subject to having to pay a surcharge on their insurance.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said his officers are aware of the situation.
“We are certainly abiding by the state’s recommendation,” he said.
For more information contact Massachusetts Vehicle Check Customer Service (1-844-358-0135 or ContactUs@MAVehicleCheck.com).
