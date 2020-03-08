ATTLEBORO -- Local officials and others served up soup to more than 150 people gathered at the Larson Senior Center Saturday for the 16th annual Soup For HEAT fundraiser.
In the kitchen, city council members, state representatives and other elected officials served the soups as quickly as the patrons lined up with their soup cups.
Other volunteers included several members of the Attleboro Youth Commission.
The day's choices were Santa Fe stew, made by Helping Energy Assistance Together (HEAT) president Deb Gould; vegetable soup from former city councilor Heather Porreca; chicken and rice soup from Virginia Stuart-Becker, and clam chowder, donated by Micheletti's Restaurant in Seekonk.
The chowder was a hit with first-time patron Heather Clark of North Attleboro.
"It was delicious. It was nice on a cold day," Clark said. "I could see it in the pot and I could tell it looked like it was full of good things."
Even with the unusually mild winter temperatures, the need for a warm home is still prevalent, Gould said.
And every year at the fundraiser, the memory of founder DeAnne Auclair isn't far from Gould's mind.
"She recognized there was a need in the community and she really stepped up and tried to fill that void," Gould said. "She'd be happy that people are doing something to help others."
Clark, who is Gould's sister-in-law, also noted the warmth of the community spirit.
"We've had a mild winter, but a day like today makes you realize there's a need, and when you come together as a community, you can really make a difference for someone," Clark said.
Longtime patron Scott Killough of Attleboro said he has been coming to the fundraiser "at least every year since it started."
Killough's choice of soup was the Santa Fe stew.
"It's got a nice balance of flavor," Killough said. "It's full-bodied -- not too spicy, not too bland."
Like many patrons, Killough enjoyed not just the social aspect of the event, but the way in which it benefits those in the community.
And as Gould said, many of those needing assistance are the ones who fall through the cracks.
"It's a wonderful thing to see the community unite to offer assistance to those who need it," Killough said. "These are all good people here who come together for a great cause."
