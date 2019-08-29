ATTLEBORO — Massachusetts and Rhode Island are exploring the possibility of running express trains that would speed commutes by limiting stops between Providence and Boston.
That has local officials concerned it might mean fewer trains available to commuters in the Attleboro-Mansfield area.
Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA, said the idea is only at a preliminary stage.
First, he said, the MBTA has to find out if it can lease electric locomotives from Amtrak in order to quicken the trip.
Electric trains are faster than the diesel engines the MBTA uses.
If Amtrak will lease electric trains, the MBTA would then consider reworking the schedule to eliminate some stops on express runs in order to take more time off the commute.
The train following the express run would then make the stops that the express train skipped.
Pesaturo said there would be no reduction in service for local commuters.
But, local officials are not so sure. They worry the MBTA will create express runs by eliminating stops on existing routes.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said he is “skeptical” of the express train idea. He said he is in the process of organizing an Oct. 7 forum with the citizens group Transit Matters to discuss the commuter rail issue and other subjects.
“That could cut down access for Attleboro commuters,” he said of the runs with limited stops.
Mayor Paul Heroux said he is also concerned.
“Of course I have concerns but I have not been brought up to date on the plans for this new rail service, or how the existing problems with commuter rail service are going to be addressed,” he said.
It is unclear if the change would mean adding another train to the schedule to act as the express, or converting an existing run to express with limited stops.
The Northeast Corridor line between Providence and Boston is a busy one used by the MBTA and Amtrak with limited capacity for more trains.
Pesaturo said there is no room for an additional trains during peak hours. The earliest a morning train could be added would be after 9 a.m., he said.
The express train idea is being encouraged by Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo.
Charles St. Martin, a spokesman for Rhode Island Department of Transportation, said the train from Rhode Island to Boston takes between 70 and 100 minutes.
He said reducing the trip to 45 minutes would encourage more people to take the train while getting more vehicles off the highways.
The move would help the environment, traffic congestion and economic development, he said.
Pesaturo said the MBTA could hear from Amtrak about electric locomotives in about a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.