ATTLEBORO — With six deaths and another 450 serious lung conditions nationwide believed related to vaping, the state’s Department of Public Health ordered healthcare providers to “immediately” report suspected cases of the newly emerging disease over the next year.
The effort is being made to help DPH assess the impact of vaping in Massachusetts and to help the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determine its impact nationwide.
Vaping involves the use of an electronic “cigarette” device which vaporizes a liquid containing nicotine and or THC, the main ingredient in marijuana, for inhalation.
No tobacco is used.
“Today’s action establishes the legal framework for healthcare providers to report cases and suspected cases so that we can get a better sense of the overall burden of disease in Massachusetts,” DPH Commissioner Monica Bharel said in a press release. “It also will allow us to provide case counts to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as they continue to try to understand the nationwide impact of vaping-related disease.”
Statewide, the DPH is investigating “several suspected vaping-associated pulmonary cases,” according to the press release.
So far there are no confirmed cases in the state.
And no cases have been reported at Sturdy Memorial Hospital according its chief of emergency services.
“We have not seen any cases that we know of related to vaping that DPH is referring to and have thus not reported any to DPH,” Dr. Brian Patel said in an emailed comment.
Symptoms of the disease include a cough, shortness of breath, and fatigue which get worse over time and eventually require hospitalization.
Other symptoms include fever, anorexia, pleuritic chest pain, nausea, and diarrhea.
“Patients reported vaping in the weeks and months prior to hospital admission,” the press release said. “Many have acknowledged recent use of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-containing products; however, no specific product has been identified in all cases, nor has any product been conclusively linked to this clinical syndrome.”
Some cases involved the use of a nicotine product.
The problem is especially concerning with regard to young people. According to the latest statistics, 41 percent of high school students have tried vaping at least once.
Twenty percent reported vaping in the last month and about 10 percent of middle school children have tried vaping.
It’s illegal to sell vaping products to anyone under 21 in Massachusetts.
