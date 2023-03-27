SEEKONK — State Rep. Steve Howitt, R-Seekonk, is raising concerns that heavy commercial trucks may be detoured into Seekonk neighborhoods if a weight limit is placed on the new Hunts Mill Bridge on Pleasant Street (Route 114A) in East Providence.
That could mean “possible detours of traffic though local Seekonk roads,” which could add significant traffic and danger for residents of those streets, he said.
Howitt said some Seekonk residents have contacted him to complain about the proposal.
And he questioned the legality of the weight limit because it would take “interstate commerce” off a numbered route.
State Rep. Katherine S. Kazarian, D-East Providence, proposed the limit which was recently approved by the Rhode Island House of Representatives and is now being considered by the Senate.
Kazarian proposed a restriction that would limit the weight of trucks to 26,001 pounds.
The R.I. Department of Transportation said the bridge has no weight restrictions.
In a press release, Kazarian said the taxpayers’ investment must be protected.
“It was only less than a year ago when the Hunts Mill Bridge was closed due to structural deficiencies and now that the bridge has been fixed (replaced), we must protect the taxpayers’ investment,” she said. “Combine this fact with the obvious concerns of excessive noise, traffic and speeding through a residential neighborhood and it becomes clear that large commercial trucks should not be on this stretch of road.”
The bill would prevent truck traffic from traveling in East Providence between Pawtucket Avenue and the Massachusetts state line.
Kazarian said there are no businesses on that stretch of road and heavy commercial traffic would pose a danger to children and other pedestrians using the street.
In an email, Kazarian said people in her district requested that a ban on heavy trucks be placed on the bridge. “I submitted this legislation in response to the numerous requests made by my constituents,” she said.
Howitt said some of those people probably got accustomed to the road being quiet while the bridge was being replaced during a year of construction and would like to keep it that way.
He also said the trucks could get re-routed past East Providence High School and Providence Country Day School, which would present safety concerns for students attending those schools.
Howitt said he’s informed the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the town of Seekonk.
“They are well aware of what’s going on,” he said.
