SEEKONK — State Rep. Steve Howitt, R-Seekonk, is raising concerns that heavy commercial trucks may be detoured into Seekonk neighborhoods if a weight limit is placed on the new Hunts Mill Bridge on Pleasant Street (Route 114A) in East Providence.

That could mean “possible detours of traffic though local Seekonk roads,” which could add significant traffic and danger for residents of those streets, he said.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.