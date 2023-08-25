FOXBORO — From the outset, Bruce Springsteen wanted fans to know that he and his E Street Band would not be taking it easy during Thursday night’s concert at Gillette Stadium.
They came to rock, and announced that intention with the show’s opening number, “No Surrender.” It’s a tune about staying the course, carrying the torch, and plugging in and letting it rip. Springsteen leaned particularly hard into the lyric, “I’m ready to grow young again.”
The 73-year-old rocker was not interested in hearing punchlines about playing “E Street Shuffleboard,” or listening to questions about his health following the cancellation of two concerts in Philly last week. Indeed, the Boss’ mid-’80s physique may have slackened with the years and the stage drives of old replaced by a grandfatherly mien, but there was no doubting his commitment on this, the first of two nights in Foxboro. (As of this writing, tickets were still available for Saturday night’s show.)
Springsteen’s 2023 tour includes 18 shows in North America; it has been snake-bitten from the start. Not only did the man himself miss two shows, key members of his band were also sidelined for one or more shows. COVID seems to have been the culprit.
All that seemed forgotten once Springsteen led the E Street Band onto the stage at Gillette. The group was augmented by a horn section, percussionists, and a group of soulful backup singers, and for nearly three hours this outsized ensemble expertly ranged from teeteringly raucous to jazz club smooth, with many stops in between. As the band handled the jazzy sections of “Kitty’s Back,” Springsteen himself was forced to pause and take in all that lovely noise.
When it came time to hit it hard, the band was ready to shift gears. For instance, each time the chorus came around on the deep cut, “Trapped,” the musicians and vocalists hit it like a sledgehammer. It provided a powerful juxtaposition with the song’s almost meditative verses.
It proved something I’ve always believed: A big band with such a big sound is only as good as its ability to make the most of a song’s dynamics. The gang from E Street once again passed this test with flying colors.
Despite his age and recent bout with the virus, Springsteen’s voice was in fine shape. He still performs the songs of his youth in the original keys, with only a few misfired notes all night. Even the vocal challenges of the brilliant “Backstreets” were taken in stride.
Meanwhile, anyone wondering if he was keeping his guitar chops up to speed had those questions put to rest early in the evening, when the Boss shredded his way through the solo and outro of “Prove it All Night.”
Hits kept coming
Throughout the first half of the show, the hits kept coming, each sounding great:
“The Promised Land,” “Out in the Street,” “Because the Night” and “She’s the One,” to name just a few. Even markedly lesser tunes like the recent “Ghosts” and “Mary’s Place” — from 2002’s The Rising — went over well, lifted by the sing-along, party atmosphere that took hold early in the show. Even a slight rain that began about 75 minutes into the concert couldn’t dampen things.
Springsteen, like many of his fans and bandmates, has lived the hard facts of time. As he said at one point Thursday night, “There have been a lot of hard goodbyes.” These losses include one-time E Street stalwarts Danny Federici and Clarence Clemons. Their images appeared onscreen during “Tenth Avenue Freeze Out.”
Springsteen also told the story of a member of his first band, the Castiles, who died after a long battle with lung cancer. George Theiss was the one who recruited Springsteen for the band. His 2018 passing left the Boss as the only surviving member of his late-’60s band. The singer dedicated the poignant “Last Man Standing” to his fallen mates. On the big screens flanking both sides of the stage, one could spot a tear in the corner of Springsteen’s eye as he finished the song. The Boss likewise looked emotional later on as he stood side by side with his bandmates and brought “Thunder Road” to an end.
However, when he launched into the guitar solo on “Badlands” and his Telecaster let out those first squealing notes, Springsteen’s face lit up with the biggest smile of the night. Thus began the real tent revival part of the evening, when the big guns came out — “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight),” “Born to Run” “Dancing in the Dark” and “Glory Days.”
And just like that, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band rolled on like a freight train into the drizzly night, leaving behind a stadium full of ecstatic fans.