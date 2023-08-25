FOXBORO — From the outset, Bruce Springsteen wanted fans to know that he and his E Street Band would not be taking it easy during Thursday night’s concert at Gillette Stadium.

They came to rock, and announced that intention with the show’s opening number, “No Surrender.” It’s a tune about staying the course, carrying the torch, and plugging in and letting it rip. Springsteen leaned particularly hard into the lyric, “I’m ready to grow young again.”