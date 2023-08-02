FOXBORO — The Queen Bey of pop divas turned a packed Gillette Stadium into a throbbing club scene Tuesday night when she brought her Renaissance world tour to town.
To welcome Beyoncé back to Foxboro for the fourth time in her career, the faithful came decked out in their metallic tops, matching turquoise pantsuits, sequins, pearls, cowboy hats — glittering and otherwise — and much more. Judging by their reactions to the three-plus-hour show, the fans got all they wanted and more.
This leg of the tour, which is in support of her seventh studio album, the platinum-selling “Renaissance,” finds Beyoncé’s famed coloratura mezzo-soprano in excellent form. From the opening power ballads, to the full-on ballast of songs like “Get Me Bodied” and “Run the World (Girls),” she displayed her sui generis range that has immense emotional power, whether she’s whispering a sensuous lyric or rapping about being a “naughty girl.”
Beyoncé gave the crowd a quick, “Boston, I love you,” early on, thanking fans for giving her a remarkable career that is now in its 25th year. Decked out in a sheer black dress and pitched against a remarkable backdrop depicting gorgeous blue sky, she eased the crowd into the show with 2003’s “Dangerously in Love,” followed by “Flaws and All,” with its well-known opening line, “I’m a train wreck in the morning and a bitch in the afternoon.”
The concert was divided into five sections: “Opening Act,” “Renaissance,” “Motherboard,” “Opulence,” “Anointed,” “Anointed, part 2” and “Mind Control.” Occasionally, these song groupings made sense with what was happening on stage, other times less so. But it didn’t matter to those who stood on their feet all night and shook it down to every tune. They sang along and cheered the quiet tunes as well as the raucous up-tempo numbers. Once the syncopated drums of “I Care” kicked in about five songs in, the crowd knew a heady mix of house and hip-hop was on the way.
The songstress drew much of the evening’s set from “Renaissance,” often intermingling other songs — her own (“Energy” kept cropping up) and snippets of others by well-known contemporaries. This allowed Beyoncé to fit in as many of her big hits and must-hear tracks as possible, as she did not neglect earlier tracks, such as the beautiful “Rather Die Young” from her album 4.
To facilitate backstage costume changes for the star and her cadre of about a dozen dancers, the stage’s big screen projected some amazing visuals and filmed segments. They mixed abstract images and futuristic “Metropolis”-style robotic touches, along with more provocative and fleshier — if you will — segments that made subtle points about empowerment and motherhood.
This show was designed to be an extravaganza, and a key component throughout the evening were these multimedia elements. The stage backdrop served as a giant screen, centered by a large circle. The band performed inside the circle, while Beyoncé and her crew moved in and out of that space, out front to the lip of the stage, and, for a handful of tunes, down a long runway to another circular stage at midfield. The live camera work (including the use of drones and robotic cameras) was nothing short of amazing.
The choreography was also top-notch, with the singer’s 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joining in at times, matching the older pros step for step, much to the delight of the fans.
It was Beyoncé’s first time in Foxboro in five years. Clearly, the crowd was glad to have her back. And when she sang that she was “number one,” those in attendance cheered in agreement.