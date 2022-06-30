It's summer concert season again in area communities.
Here's the rundown by community of the free shows, which have already started in some and get underway in others next week:
ATTLEBORO
The concerts in Attleboro begin Thursday, July 7, with a performance by Mike and Joe's Big Band.
The Samuel M. Stone and Ernest H. Augat Summer Concerts in the Park series is held at the Newell Shelter in Capron Park.
Concerts will take place Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Sept. 1, with an additional concert scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. There is also a concert scheduled for 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 28, by the White Gazebo, part of a “Picnic in the Park” featuring food trucks.
The concert lineup: July 14, Penny Outlaw; July 21, Kevin Herchen; July 28, Edge of Dreams; Aug. 4, Southeastern Massachusetts Community Concert Band; Aug. 11, Black & White; Aug. 18, Matt York “Songs & Stories -- The Highwaymen”; Aug. 21, The Bare Bones Big Band (Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m.); Aug. 25, Vinyl Frontier; Aug. 28, The Neo-Retro Band (Sunday, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.); and Sept. 1, Grayson Ty.
NORTH ATTLEBORO
The North Attleboro Cultural Council’s Summer Concert Series starts July 21 with a performance from School of Rock.
The concerts will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 18 at the Veteran’s Gazebo, located at 43 South Washington St. in front of town hall.
Rain dates will be the following Tuesday.
For a list of what bands will be performing at each concert, go to the calendar at nattleboro.com/north-attleborough-cultural-council.
The concerts will also feature food trucks, and ice cream and frozen lemonade vendors.
FOXBORO
The Foxboro Jaycees’ Summer Concerts on the Common series has returned for its 31st year.
The concerts take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 11 on the Foxboro Common.
The remaining schedule: July 7, Eddy's Shoe, blues rock; July 14, South Bound Train, country; July 21, Inflatables, rock; July 28, Richie Rich & 24 Karat Funk, many genres; Aug. 4, Jennifer Tefft, rock; and Aug. 11, The Day Trippers, Beatles.
More details about bands can be found at www.foxborojaycees.org.
MANSFIELD
Concerts on the Common are held some Wednesday nights.
The shows begin at 7 p.m. on the South Common.
The lineup: July 13, Elastic Five -- rock n' roll; July 27, Roy Scott Big Band; Aug. 10, Jake and Jenny -- country duo; and Aug. 24, Black Velvet Band -- Irish and American.
NORFOLK
Concerts are held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays on Town Hill -- the town common.
Performances continue through Aug. 4. In the event of rain, concerts will take place the following Monday.
There are also two children’s performances scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesdays, July 12 and Aug. 2. Those shows, Jungle Jim and Toe Jam Puppet Band, will be moved inside Norfolk Public Library if rain.
The remaining schedule: July 7, Music Matters -- rock, soul, funk, country; July 14, BC & Company -- 10-piece swing, rock band; July 21, Kendo -- resident Ken DoRosario, acoustic; July 28, Pub Kings -- pub sing-alongs; and Aug. 4, Franklin School of Performing Arts -- song and dance.
PLAINVILLE
The Plainville Public Library features concerts each month of summer at Telford Park.
Upcoming shows:
Tuesday, July 12, from 6 to 7 p.m.: Toe Jam Puppet Band.
Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6 to 7 p.m.: Cool Banana Wig Band where children can jam with the band, playing a variety of homemade or unusual instruments.
REHOBOTH
Sunday night concerts are held at Redway Plain starting July 17.
The concerts run from 5 to about 8 p.m.
If it rains, shows will be held at Francis Farm.
The lineup: July 17, Viva Las Elvis; July 24, Dealing Aces; July 31, Kalifornia Karl; Aug. 7, Future Dads; Aug. 14, Misfit Toyz; Aug. 21, Who Do's; and Aug. 28, Notorious Jones (4:30 to 7:30 p.m.).
The concerts are sponsored by the parks commission and cultural council, but donations are appreciated.
SEEKONK
The Seekonk Public Library has concerts in the adjacent Seekonk Meadows park.
Shows are some Tuesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Upcoming shows are: July 26, The Jesse Liam Band, popular music; Aug. 2, Women in World Jazz; Aug. 9, Cornell Coley, world percussionist/dancer; Aug. 16, two-time Grammy winning singer/storyteller Bill Harley, a town resident.
WRENTHAM
Concerts are 6 p.m Sundays on the Wrentham Town Common.
The shows run until Aug. 24, with no show this Sunday.
The remaining lineup: July 10, The Reminisants; July 17, Scott Brown and the Diplomats; July 24, Jack Goddard; July 31, Mad Strummer Dad; Aug. 7, Mike & Joe's Big Band; Aug.14, Slightly Tooned; Aug. 21, Elastic Five; and Aug. 28, Providence Drum Troupe.