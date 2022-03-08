ATTLEBORO — The lawyer for a 20-year-old man charged in a botched marijuana robbery in South Attleboro argued Tuesday there is insufficient evidence to charge his client with the crime.
Fall River lawyer Frank Camera, who represents Daunte E. Durden of New Bedford, made the argument during a dangerousness hearing in Attleboro District Court.
After hearing arguments in the case, Judge Michele Armour rejected the prosecution’s request to hold Durden without bail in pretrial detention under the state’s dangerousness law.
Armour ruled there were conditions in which Durden could be released that would ensure the safety of the alleged victims and witnesses in the case.
The judge set bail at $5,000 cash in addition to requiring a curfew if he posts the bail. She also ordered him to stay away from the alleged victims, witnesses and co-defendants in the case.
Durden was arraigned last Wednesday on charges related to what a prosecutor called a “marijuana deal gone wrong” on Dec. 16 outside the Irving Oil gas station on Route 1 in South Attleboro.
Police allege he and a 16-year-old boy from Cumberland attempted to rob marijuana from two teens in a car with other juveniles.
The 16-year-old allegedly pulled a gun on two individuals in the car and was stabbed in the left forearm and four times in his left thigh area during a scuffle, according to a police report.
While Assistant District Attorney Sydnee Grosberg argued that the defendant and his co-defendant were the aggressors, Camera disputed the allegations and said police were offering opinions with little evidence.
“The police are, in fact, choosing sides,” Camera said, adding that the other juveniles were not charged with any drug or assault crimes for their alleged actions.
Grosberg said a knife and bullets were found in the defendant’s car, witnesses saw a gun in the vehicle and video evidence corroborated witness accounts.
The defense lawyer said he will argue at a later date that the case against his client should be dismissed for lack of probable cause.
Durden has pleaded innocent to armed assault with intent to rob, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and unlawful possession of ammunition.
The case was continued to next month for a probable cause hearing.