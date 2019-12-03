Democrat Jake Auchincloss, a candidate for the 4th Congressional District seat being vacated by Joe Kennedy III, has announced a transportation plan for the state.
In a press release Monday, he described it as a “comprehensive plan to reinvent Massachusetts’ transportation infrastructure using the Green New Deal.”
“In Congress, I’ll fight for a Green New Deal that provides state and local governments with the incentives to reinvent our transportation infrastructure to meet the demands of the 21st century," he said.
His goal at the federal level involves approval of a “Green New Deal that features a 21st-century Eisenhower Plan to transform public transportation infrastructure across the United States.”
At the state level he wants to see zero emission, statewide, 24/7 rail service and the establishment of commuter rail service to Boston from Taunton, Fall River and New Bedford.
In addition, he's advocating for the design of a high-frequency regional bus network and the creation of incentives that reduce the need for cars.
His full plan can be seen at jakeforma.com/transportation.
Auchincloss, of Newton, is one of six Democrats running to replace Kennedy, who is challenging Ed Markey for his seat in the U.S. Senate.
The other candidates are Becky Walker Grossman of Newton and David Cavell, Alan Khazei, Ihssane Leckey and Jesse Mermell, all of Brookline.
The primary election is Sept. 15 and the general election is Nov. 3.
So far there are no Republican candidates for the seat.
