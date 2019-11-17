NEWTON -- Jake Auchincloss, one of six Democrat candidates for the 4th Congressional District seat being vacated by Joe Kennedy III, urged Congress to enact stiff gun control measures in the wake of a school shooting in Santa Clarita, Calif.
Auchincloss called for mandatory assault-weapon buybacks, liability insurance for all weapons, repeal of all concealed-carry permits, universal background checks for all gun purchases, red flag laws and taking guns out of the hands of domestic abusers.
“My heart is with the community of Santa Clarita today. We cannot accept school shootings as part of our national reality,” he said in a press release Friday. “It's past time to hold the NRA and the elected officials backing their agenda accountable and to protect American children.”
Nathaniel Berhow, 16, is accused of killing a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy and injuring three others with a .45 caliber pistol at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita on Thursday morning.
Berhow shot himself in the head and was listed in critical condition at a hospital on Friday.
Kennedy is vacating his seat to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Ed Markey. So far no Republicans have announced a run for Kennedy's seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.