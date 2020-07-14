With seven weeks remaining in the nine-person race for the Democratic nomination to replace Joe Kennedy III as the 4th District representative in Congress, television ads are hitting the airwaves and new endorsements and policy plans are being released.
Six of the candidates are from Brookline, two are from Newton and one is from Wellesley.
A television ad by the campaign of Brookline's Alan Khazei started running Friday. It calls for "thinking about making change in an entirely different way, highlighting Khazei’s career in community service, founding non-profits and coalition building,” a press release said.
The ad campaign has a “six figure” cost and will air this month throughout the district, which stretches from Fall River to Brookline and includes all 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle circulation area.
Meanwhile Jake Auchincloss of Newton began running a commercial in the Providence media market last week called “A Marine’s Pledge.”
“The ad highlights his experience leading in crisis through his time commanding troops in Afghanistan and Panama, demonstrating his ability to lead the Massachusetts Fourth out of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to his campaign.
***
Natalia Linos, an epidemiologist from Brookline, announced Monday that she has endorsements from 150 health care professionals.
Some of those backing her are Dr. Dolores Acevedo-Garcia, director of the Institute for Child, Youth and Family Policy at Brandeis University; Dr. Jason Harris, pediatric infectious disease physician and chief, Pediatric Global Health, Massachusetts General Hospital; Dr. Iraklis Gerogiannis, chief of cardiothoracic surgery at Southcoast Health; Dr. Mary T. Bassett, Harvard professor and former New York City health commissioner; and Dr. Nancy Street, co-director at Global Nursing Caucus.
Linos also co-wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post arguing that President Donald Trump “gave up” on fighting the coronavirus.
"hat remains consistent is a failure by this administration to do the hard work needed to coordinate and orchestrate a federal response, to provide clear risk communication to the public — including, for example, the importance of mask-wearing — and to use emergency powers and flexible resources to support the necessary response to surging case counts."
***
Jesse Mermell of Brookline on Monday released her “Equity Plan.” She said the proposal calls for “sweeping, structural reforms to our criminal, legal, law enforcement, and immigration systems, as well as fighting for LGBTQ+ rights, defending and expanding women’s rights, supporting the intellectual and developmental disability community, working in partnership with our tribal leaders, expanding voting rights, and protecting the rights of organized labor.”
Mermell said she was one of just a few candidates to sign the Defund Newton Police Department organization’s Refunding Community Safety pledge.
On Tuesday, Mermell released her 2019 tax returns. She has released six years worth of tax returns.
According to her press release she’s the only one of the nine Democrats running for the seat to do so.
