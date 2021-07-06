NORTH ATTLEBORO — Six months after the wife of a former local man was killed during a riot at the Capitol in Washington, a congressman is renewing his call to identify the police officer who shot her.
Paul Gosar, R-Ariz, has been pushing the claim that the federal government “executed” Ashli Babbitt, 35, an Air Force veteran who was among a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump who tried to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory on Jan. 6.
A U.S. Capitol Police officer shot her as she attempted to breach a set of doors in the Capitol. A graphic video of the incident was widely circulated in the aftermath of the riot.
Her husband, Aaron Babbitt, a former local resident who now lives in San Diego, has filed suit seeking an order to disclose Washington, D.C., police investigative records. Those would include witness statements, detectives’ reports, video footage and documents with the name of the officer who fired the shot that killed his wife.
Recently, Trump demanded in an email to know the name of the officer who shot Babbitt and Gosar issued a press release dated Tuesday welcoming the former president’s support for what has grown into a cause on the far right.
“Six months ago today, Ashli Babbitt, a 110-pound woman with nothing in her hands, not a rock, not a stick or a bat, was shot dead by a still unknown Capitol Hill police officer,” Gosar’s office said. “And now President Trump has joined me in seeking the truth.”
Gosar’s statement, which referred to Babbitt’s death as a “murder,” went on to say that “Ashli’s family and the American people deserve to know the truth about her death. A fair investigation is needed, and this cannot just be hidden from public scrutiny.”
Federal prosecutors have concluded there was insufficient evidence to prove Babbitt’s civil rights were violated. Authorities said it was reasonable for the officer to believe he was firing in self-defense or in defense of members of Congress, their aides and others.
Aaron Babbitt — who graduated from North Attleboro High and still has relatives in the area — said in his suit, filed last month, that he requested the records in April under the Freedom of Information Act and got no reply.
