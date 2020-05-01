DARTMOUTH — Conflicting reports have emerged from Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson and immigrant detainees and their lawyers about a violent altercation Friday night at the Bristol County House of Correction.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees at the C. Carlos Carreiro Immigration Detention Center caused the disturbance, causing over $25,000 damage, jail officials said.
A group of about 10 inmates in the B Wing of the detention center reported to medical personnel having multiple symptoms of coronavirus. The detainees refused to get tested for the virus, then when notified they were required to be tested because of reporting symptoms, "rushed violently" at Hodgson and corrections officers, Sheriff's Office spokesman Jonathan Darling said.
Hodgson said during a press conference Saturday he was struck with a chair by a detainee during the disturbance.
The inmates, who were joined by about 15 others, barricaded themselves inside the facility, ripped washing machines and pipes off the wall, broke windows and "trashed the entire unit," jail officials said.
Sheriff’s Office corrections officers, special response team members and the K9 unit entered the facility and were attacked by the ICE detainees, but the Bristol County security team was able to quickly gain control of the wing and restrain the detainees, Darling added.
No Bristol County personnel were injured in the incident, but three ICE detainees were transported to the hospital: one for symptoms of a panic attack, one for a pre-existing medical condition and another for a medical incident after being removed from the ICE wing, the spokesman said. "All three are expected to be fine," Darling said.
U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, D-Brookline, who held his own press conference on the incident Saturday, is calling for an immediate, independent investigation into reports from victims, lawyers, and immigration advocates that Hodgson and his deputies assaulted the group of detainees.
Kennedy has also demanded that every detainee present Friday night be given immediate access to counsel and for the public release of any surveillance footage.
"Given the conflicting reports coming from all involved, there needs to be an immediate, independent investigation into what occurred last night at the Bristol County House of Corrections," Kennedy said. "All people held at this facility deserve to be treated with humanity and dignity. We need an independent investigation and the release of surveillance footage to ascertain exactly what happened and ensure accountability."
Hodgson, who Saturday said he has never had an issue at the facility since it opened in 2007, released the following statement Friday night.
“This all started because a group of 10 detainees each reported having at least two symptoms of COVID-19. The health care professionals told them they had to be tested in the medical unit because of the reported symptoms. The detainees refused to go to the medical unit for testing," Hodgson said. "Our medical team alerted me, and I advised the detainees that for their health and the health of their fellow detainees and our staff, they needed to be tested at the medical unit. The detainees refused to comply, became combatant and ultimately put the lives of themselves and many Bristol County officers at risk with their reckless actions.
“I want to commend our medical professionals and our security team for their amazing work for quickly resolving the disturbance,” Hodgson added.
Because of the extensive damage to the wing, inmates have been moved to single cells in the special housing unit pending virus testing, disciplinary action and criminal charges, jail officials said.
“We commend the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office staff who responded rapidly and professionally to de-escalate a volatile situation, limiting injuries and further damage to the facility and restoring order," said Todd M. Lyons, acting Field Office Director, Enforcement and Removal Operations, U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, Boston. "We thank the BCSO staff for quickly restoring order at risk to their own safety and for protecting other detainees and correctional staff whose safety was put at risk by the hostile actions of this small group of detainees.
"We continue to maintain our strong confidence in the professionalism of the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office staff, a vital partner in our effort to keep the community safe," Lyons added.
Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, released the following statement about the incident.
“These reports are deeply disturbing," Rose said. "We are concerned for our clients, and everyone detained in the Bristol County House of Correction and ICE detention. Immigration detention has expanded at record levels under the Trump administration; now more than ever, we will not allow the increasingly horrific conditions of ICE detention to be normalized."
Meanwhile, 11 Bristol County jail staff have tested positive for coronavirus, but no inmates have tested positive, officials have said.
Over the past month, Hodgson has said he has instituted many protocols to protect inmates and staff from the coronavirus but has been criticized by prisoner advocates for his policies.
