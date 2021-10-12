NORTH ATTLEBORO — U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss will brief town council members on pending legislation Wednesday night at town hall.
Auchincloss, D-Newton, is scheduled to discuss federal funding measures and other issues on Capitol Hill when the council holds its regular meeting, delayed by the Monday holiday.
It will be the freshman congressman’s first formal meeting with the council.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the lower level conference room at town hall and will be broadcast on North TV cable.
PFAS
Also on Wednesday’s agenda will be a public hearing on the town’s plan to borrow $5.2 million for the initial phase of design and construction of facilities that will remove a class of chemical contaminants from the drinking water supply. Part of the funds will go toward an injection system for fluoride.
North Attleboro is among some 80 communities statewide where testing found PFAS — formerly used in firefighting foam, pesticides and waterproofing for fabrics — are above levels the state Department of Environmental Protection says are acceptable.
There will also be a hearing on plans to purchase an ambulance for the fire department as part of the town’s capital improvement plan.
The council is also scheduled to hold a discussion on acceptance of a bylaw that would allow officials to establish a 25 mph speed limit in thickly settled or business districts in town.
