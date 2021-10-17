NORTH ATTLEBORO — U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss said he had “good news and bad news,” about federal funding for some projects in which the town has a stake.
The Newton Democrat told town councilors in a meeting last week that he had backed funding for dredging of the Ten Mile River, long a local priority to solve flooding issues, as one of the “earmarks” in one federal infrastructure bill but complained that congressional Republicans are trying to strip out all those special projects.
The spending proposals have support in the Senate, however, and he said, “I remain hopeful.” There is also, he said, “a plan B,” after having met with Gov. Charlie Baker on the use of funds already allocated.
Auchincloss also repeated that he thinks two controversial, multi-trillion dollar infrastructure bills that are part of President Biden’s agenda will pass sometime this month, giving cities and towns some more breathing room.
Funds that are already in the pipeline could help towns like North Attleboro which are facing costs to remove PFAS chemicals from their water supplies. “I think that’s a good investment,” he said. And while “technology may be to blame,” for that pollution, “technology may come to the rescue,” he said. There are companies in Massachusetts right now working on better ways to deal with the so-called “forever chemicals,” he said.
Those companies, he added, are the real keys to economic growth in the region, citing a Mansfield plant he toured that was using the jewelry-making skills of workers from Attleboro.
In the far-ranging presentation, the congressman also touched on immigration issues, saying the nation needed better protections along its border but also a “more humane” way of dealing with immigrants already here and repair of a system that was neglected by the former administration.
Council President Justin Paré praised Auchincloss and State Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, for their efforts in reaching out to collaborate with local officials.
Auchincloss said local-level governments should have the final say on these spending issues.
