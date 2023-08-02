U.S. District Court Providence
U.S. District Court in Providence

 staff file photo

PROVIDENCE — A Connecticut man faces charges in federal court for his alleged role in a scheme to defraud over two dozen Home Depot stores in eight states, including 10 in Massachusetts, out of almost $300,000, authorities said Wednesday.

Henrique Costa-Mota, 26, of West Hartford, was arraigned Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Providence on an indictment charging him with conspiracy and wire fraud, the Rhode Island U.S. attorney’s office said.

