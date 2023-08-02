PROVIDENCE — A Connecticut man faces charges in federal court for his alleged role in a scheme to defraud over two dozen Home Depot stores in eight states, including 10 in Massachusetts, out of almost $300,000, authorities said Wednesday.
Henrique Costa-Mota, 26, of West Hartford, was arraigned Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Providence on an indictment charging him with conspiracy and wire fraud, the Rhode Island U.S. attorney’s office said.
A not guilty plea was entered by the court on his behalf. Costa-Mota is being held without bail, according to court records.
It is alleged in charging documents that from at least June 2021 to February 2022 Costa-Mota executed non-receipted return fraud schemes totaling $297,332.
The stores were primarily in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The others were in Maine, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey, according to court records.
The 10 stores in Massachusetts were not named in the court papers. They were allegedly defrauded out of $26,159 from August 2021 through November 2021, according to court records.
In The Sun Chronicle readership area, there are Home Depot stores in Attleboro, Mansfield and Seekonk.
Costa-Mota allegedly entered stores empty handed, dressed to appear like a contractor and collected store credits on Anderson doors he collected and brought to the service desk without a receipt, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
With each successful return, Costa-Mota allegedly redeemed the store credits at other stores, mainly located in Connecticut, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
According to the U.S. attorney’s office, when Costa-Mota was refused credit, he left the stores with the Anderson doors without paying for them and then returned the doors at other stores for store credit.
The case was investigated by the United States Secret Service.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.