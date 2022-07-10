NORTH ATTLEBORO — There’s an underused “recreational treasure” in town that an area conservation group wants to uncover.
The Friends of the Ten Mile River Watershed are hoping to open up the areas of Falls Pond and Black Pond so more people can enjoy them, said Ben Cote, the group’s president.
Cote said the group has been very active in the Attleboro area in trying to protect the watershed.
“We are making a shift to include North Attleboro,” he said.
Among the first efforts will be to clean up the Martin Conservation Area on the west side of Lower Falls Pond.
The group announced on its Facebook page recently that it is making plans for the site, noting it’s a “recreational treasure” that deserves more attention, and is seeking approval from the town’s conservation commission to gather to work on the area at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.
“It’s very underused and the trail system is very overgrown,” Cote said. It’s an assessment of the 77-acre parcel that’s echoed by the town’s own open space reports. The town is in the process of updating that master plan now.
Cote said he’d like to see the trails on the property cleared and marked.
“It’s not much good unless you can get to it,” he said.
There are signs marking the property asking people not to litter, but they are often not obeyed, he said.
While the group’s focus in the recent past has been on the course of the river through Attleboro, the area it seeks to protect runs from where it rises at Savage Pond in Plainville, through North Attleboro, and down to the Rhode Island line.
“I’d like to see more people coming out to enjoy it,” Cote said.
Shannon Palmer, the town’s conservation agent, said she supports the group’s efforts.
“We’d love to work with them and collaborate with them,” she said.
Cote said the group hopes to make a difference with its cleanup efforts.
“It’s what we do,” he said.