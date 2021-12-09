ATTLEBORO -- Construction of a three-story homeless shelter on Pleasant Street is expected to start in early 2022.
The building will be located at 150 Pleasant St., the current site of a medical building, which will be razed.
The new 12,462-square-foot structure will be built on a .37-acre parcel and is expected to cost in the vicinity of $4 million, which will have state -funding.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, who has been the spokesman for a team of agencies involved in the establishment of the shelter, and has been a key player in getting state grants for the project, said three years of effort is about to pay off.
“It’s becoming very real now,” he said in a telephone interview Thursday with The Sun Chronicle.
The project, which is fully designed, is undergoing site plan review before the city's planning board.
Hawkins said the building is designed to blend in with surrounding structures and construction should be underway early in 2022.
The umbrella group establishing the shelter is known at the Northern Bristol County Advocacy Consortium.
Its board members are Steve DuPlessie, former pastor at Good News Bible Chapel; Janet Richardi of the United Way; and Matt Flanagan of BayCoast Bank, which has a branch in South Attleboro and has provided funding for much of the preliminary work on the shelter. That includes an architect, lawyers and engineering.
The consortium is working with BayCoast Bank, whose headquarters are in Swansea, NeighborWorks Housing Solutions out of Quincy; Father Bill’s & Mainspring out of Brockton; and Catholic Social Services out of Fall River. All have extensive experience in establishing homeless shelters and offering social services to the residents.
“It’s a professional operation,” Hawkins said.
He said the shelter will have 18 crisis beds in dormitory-style rooms on the first floor and what will be known as “permanent supported housing” on the second and third floors.
There will be 22 of those units. They will be studio-style apartments with a kitchenette and private bath.
The building will be staffed 24-7 with social service workers including those who will be counseling residents who have addiction problems.
Others will be involved in the teaching of job and life skills including computer literacy, Hawkins said.
Residents on the upper floors will be working on becoming self-sufficient.
But there won't be pressure to move out.
“There’s no deadline if someone is dealing with addiction or a past trauma,” Hawkins said. “The whole point of this is to end homelessness.”
He said similar programs have shown that “permanent” residents often are ready to go out on their own after one to two years.
Permanent residents who have income will be required to pay 30 percent for rent.
If a resident has no income the state will pay.
The shelter is on the GATRA bus line and is within walking distance of downtown Attleboro and social service agencies, The Literacy Center and Sturdy Memorial Hospital, all of which residents may need to make use, Hawkins said.
