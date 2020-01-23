ATTLEBORO — Construction began Thursday on a 132-unit apartment building at Wall and South Main streets that city officials hope will spark a resurgence of the downtown district.
Renaissance Station South will be a companion to Renaissance Station North, on the other side of Wall Street.
The North building has one- and two-bedroom apartments that rent for $1,600 to $1,800 a month.
Both buildings are one block from the downtown rail station, making them desirable for commuters.
A large excavator truck was digging up the site Thursday, which drew a morning visit from Rick Correia, chairman of the Attleboro Redevelopment Authority.
He said the project started with little public notice but should have a large impact on the city.
In addition to the new Renaissance buildings, there are plans to renovate three former mill buildings a short distance away, meaning 300 more people could be living in the downtown area within a few years.
Mayor Paul Heroux has said bringing residents to downtown is a key to revitalizing it, as they will need places to eat and shop.
The new building is a project of Crugnale Properties, which owns several apartment projects in the area.
It originally owned Renaissance Station North but sold it last year for $15.5 million.
Owner Marco Crugnale is also involved in an apartment building near the Mansfield train station and a $35 million commercial park on Route 140 in Mansfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.