150 Pleasant Street Attleboro

This building at 150 Pleasant St. in Attleboro will be razed to make way for a shelter for the homeless.

ATTLEBORO — Demolition at 150 Pleasant St. to make way for a shelter for the homeless should begin in a couple of weeks.

State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, one of the prime movers of the project, said last week that there were some delays caused by tenants who had not yet moved.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.