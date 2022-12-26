ATTLEBORO — Demolition at 150 Pleasant St. to make way for a shelter for the homeless should begin in a couple of weeks.
State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, one of the prime movers of the project, said last week that there were some delays caused by tenants who had not yet moved.
“There were some tenants that had to leave,” he said.
Construction was initially expected to begin by the end of this year.
Now, with the building empty, the project can start, Hawkins said.
There won’t be any kind of ceremony for the demolition, but come spring there will be a ground breaking, he said.
NeighborWorks Housing Solutions received $5 million last summer to construct the shelter.
It will be the first-ever emergency shelter and supportive housing project in the city.
The project will create an 18-bed adult emergency shelter and 22 studio apartments for the formerly homeless.
And it’s not just a nightly shelter. Counseling and other services will be available.
The Northern Bristol County Assistance Collaborative has advocated for nearly five years to create an emergency shelter in Attleboro.
In addition to NBCAC, NeighborWorks is partnering with Catholic Social Services to manage and operate the emergency shelter.
Father Bill’s & MainSpring will provide the supportive services.
“My team worked hard to make sure we could secure early funding for this project,” Hawkins said at the time the funding was announced. “We know that this style of housing will provide transformative opportunities for the chronically homeless in the community.”
