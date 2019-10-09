FOXBORO -- A 62-year-old construction worker injured in a fall while working at the former Waxy O'Connor's restaurant was released from the hospital Wednesday morning.
The mishap occurred about 10 a.m. Tuesday and the victim, a Norwood man, was flown by medical helicopter to Boston Medical Center, Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Buckley said.
The man fell 10 to 12 feet on his head while working at the building and lost consciousness at one point, Buckley said. A fellow worker ran to fire headquarters, located across the street, to seek help.
Responding rescue workers found the man had regained consciousness but determined he needed to be taken to Boston Medical Center due to the nature of his injuries.
The man was brought by ambulance to the Ahern Middle School landing zone to meet the helicopter. School operations were not affected, police said.
A new restaurant is planned for the former Waxy's location.
