NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A propane leak prompted officials to burn off the contents of a 33-pound tank at a welding supply store Tuesday night.
The tank leak was reported about 9:30 p.m. at the Airgas store at 35 George Leven Drive off Route 152, according to Fire Chief Chris Coleman.
"The safest way to mitigate this leak was to do a controlled burn off," Coleman said, adding that there was no danger to nearby businesses or homes.
Firefighters remained on the scene for about two hours while the propane was burned off, according to Coleman.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.