NORTH ATTLEBORO — There will be a race for the nine town council seats on the ballot in April’s election.
A dozen candidates returned nomination papers for the nine two-year terms by Tuesday’s deadline, the election commission confirmed.
Failing a write-in campaign, however, there will be no contest for school committee or most other town boards on the April 6 ballot.
Seven of the current council members returned papers with the required 25 signatures by Tuesday’s deadline. Keith Lapointe, currently president of the council, and member Michael Lennox are not seeking reelection. All council terms are for two years.
Andy Shanahan, who was appointed to the council to fill the unexpired term of Adam Scanlon, who was elected to the Legislature in November, is seeking a full term on the body.
Incumbents Darius Gregory, John D. Simmons, Julie Boyce, Justin Pare, Joann Cathcart and Kathleen Prescott have also returned papers for re-election and had them certified.
Challengers Andrea Slobogan, Daniel F. Donovan, John J. Donohue, Mark Gould and Patrick Reynolds also returned papers with the required signatures.
The only other potential contest in April is for the electric commission, where John Casey, an incumbent, and challengers Craig Cameron and William Carlson have returned papers for the two three-year terms on the board.
There are three open spots on the school committee and incumbent Kathryn Hobbs along with Joseph Flaherty and Tasha Buzzell returned their papers by deadline. Those seats are three-year terms.
Michael Izzo and Mark Giansante returned papers for the two open three-year terms on the parks commission. Both have had their papers certified.
Incumbent Michael Thompson is running for public works commission as is Eric Robbins. There are two three-year terms open on the commission, along with a single unexpired term to be filled.
March 17 is the deadline to register to vote in the spring election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.