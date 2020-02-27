REHOBOTH -- Voters will have several decisions to make at the April 7 annual town election, with contests for two seats on the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee and two more on the board of selectmen.
For the D-R committee, Ellen M. Corvi and Aaron Morse are running for the two open seats along with committee members Anthony Arrigo and Richard Barrett.
Running for the two seats on the board of selectmen are incumbents David Perry Jr. and James Muri, and challenger Laura E. Dias Samsel. Antonio A. Oliveira had taken out papers but didn't return them.
Riccardo Binetti is the lone candidate for a vacant board of assessors spot, as is John "Jake" Kramer for park commission.
Water commissioners Patricia "Tish" Vadnais and Katie E. Eyer are running unopposed for re-election.
Other positions on the ballot and incumbents facing no opposition include moderator, Bill Cute; tax collector, Cheryl Gouveia; and planning board, Edward Bertozzi.
Nobody is officially running for housing authority, a position held by Lynore McKim, but the seat can be filled by a write-in candidate.
All positions are for three years except moderator, (one year) and planning board, parking commission and housing authority (five years).
Nomination papers were due Feb. 18 and local caucuses for the Republican and Democratic town committees were held Feb. 20 and last Saturday.
Supported by the Republican Town Committee are Muri, Perry, Morse, Barrett, Gouveia, Vadnais, Eyer, Binetti, Bertozzi and Kramer.
Backed by the Democratic Town Committee are Arrigo and Cute.
The deadline to register to vote in the election is March 18, when the town clerk's office will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents may also register to vote by calling the town clerk’s office at 508-252-6502 to request a mail-in voter registration form, or register at www.sec.state.ma.us/ovr/ .
Applications for absentee ballots are also available from the town clerk’s office. The ballots are obtained by written request only and must have the voter’s original signature. The deadline for filing absentee applications is noon April 6. Absentee ballot request forms are also available at www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/elepdf/absentee/English-Absentee-Ballot-Application.pdf .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.