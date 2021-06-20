SEEKONK — A long-simmering and controversial 240-unit affordable housing project is heading before the zoning board of appeals Monday night.
The housing is earmarked for seven buildings that would be built on nearly 17 acres of the former Showcase Cinemas site at 800 Fall River Ave. (Route 114A) adjacent to the 405-unit Greenbrier Village apartment complex.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the community room of the senior center at 540 Arcade Ave.
Greenbrier Village II would consist of 60 — or a quarter of the 240 units — being considered affordable, allowing the developer to fall under the state 40B law that allows affordable housing to supersede local zoning.
The property is zoned residential.
Just over 700 residents at a town meeting in February 2019 soundly rejected a request from property owner/developer Charles Tapalian to rezone part of the site of the cinemas that closed in 2010 for multi-unit housing.
A total of 102 town houses were proposed until Tapalian announced just before the town meeting that he was dropping the condo plans and intended to build 240 apartments.
Controversy was generated weeks before the meeting as Tapalian offered a $500 rental voucher to any tenant of Greenbrier who attended the town meeting. That offer was later rescinded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.