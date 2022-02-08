ATTLEBORO — The controversial chairman of the Republican Party in Massachusetts, Jim Lyons, paid a visit to the city Monday night to encourage people to run for office and talk about ways the party apparatus can help.
It was the seventh of Lyons’ 45 meetings with local residents that have been scheduled around the state.
About 25 people attended the session at Grace Baptist Church on Oakhill Avenue to hear Lyons, who raised a ruckus during the fall campaign in Boston when he declined to rescind support for a black Republican candidate for Boston city council. The candidate, Donnie Palmer, associated then-mayoral candidate Michelle Wu with Communist China leader Xi Jinpin and claimed she was citizen of China.
Palmer was accused of being a racist and Gov. Charlie Baker called for Lyons’ resignation, as did an editorial in The Sun Chronicle.
And Lyons apparently is facing some other problems, according to Lisa Kashinsky of politico.com‘s Massachusetts Playbook, who wrote on Monday that “state committee members are walking out of meetings in protest of Lyons’ leadership and are holding up the party budget as the factions feud over who should hold a Boston committee seat.”
But Lyons told Kashinsky that he was “not going to get into it” and is “laser-focused” on recruitment, which is what he came to Attleboro to do.
He was hosted by Grace Baptist’s pastor Jeff Bailey, who has made one unsuccessful run for state senate and two for state representative as a Republican candidate in recent years.
Lyons said discontent with the Democratic Party and the goals of what he defines as the “radical left” have made this year, even in deep blue Massachusetts, a year in which the Republican Party can make important gains.
“We are all concerned about our great country and where it is headed,” he said. “We can’t change it overnight but we can change it.”
Lyons said the “radical left” is constantly attacking individual liberty and freedom.
“They keep chipping away at that every day,” he said.
He cited a war against law enforcement, the push to expand gender identification and what schools are teaching children about sexuality.
In many cases schools don’t want parents “to know what they are teaching,” Lyons said.
During the Monday night session, Lyons encouraged his audience to become activists or candidates, both of which he defined as “fighters for freedom.”
“We want to build this party from the ground up,” he said. “We are all on the same team and our opponents are the Democrats, the radical left. We are going to bring our message to the neighborhoods. We should not be ashamed to say we love our country.”
Win or lose, the effort will pay off eventually, Lyons said.
“One of the things I want to do tonight is recruit candidates,” he said. “It doesn’t really matter if you win. What matters is to get into the fight to teach other people there is another viewpoint.”
The topics of campaigning and finance were discussed as was the opportunity to make use of the GOP Data Center, designed to help candidates target specific voting blocks to help them win.
Former Attleboro city councilor Julie Hall, a candidate for the 4th Congressional District seat now held by Democrat Jake Auchincloss, attended Lyons’ event and spoke about her life and the differences between the northern end of the district, which is where Auchincloss is from, and the southern end, where she’s from.
Hall described herself as a fighter and told how she battled her way up through the ranks in a male-dominated world to become a colonel in the Air Force.
She was one of seven kids in a working class family and went on to write testimony for generals appearing before congressional committees.
That’s one way she’s qualified for the office of U.S. Representative, Hall said.
“I’m experienced at working in that environment,” she told the group.
But there’s more to it, she said.
She said the people in the northern part of the district are wealthier and have less experience with the day-to-day lives of the less wealthy, including people in Attleboro.
“I don’t have to pretend to be like you. I am like you,” Hall said.