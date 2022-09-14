Briggs Hotel Pile
Buy Now

The former Briggs Hotel on South Main Street in downtown Attleboro was reduced to a pile of wood, wire, glass and concrete in May.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — A controversial tax break under consideration by city councilors for the developer of the former Briggs Hotel site was almost killed in committee.

When the matter came before the finance committee, chaired by Councilor Richard Conti, on Tuesday, he said he would not vote to bring it to the full council and was echoed by committee member Sara Lynn Reynolds.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.