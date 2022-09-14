ATTLEBORO — A controversial tax break under consideration by city councilors for the developer of the former Briggs Hotel site was almost killed in committee.
When the matter came before the finance committee, chaired by Councilor Richard Conti, on Tuesday, he said he would not vote to bring it to the full council and was echoed by committee member Sara Lynn Reynolds.
Their two “no” votes on the three-person committee would have kept the full council from voting on it.
But impassioned pleas by other councilors convinced Conti to let it come before the full council next Tuesday for a vote, and it was passed 3-0.
On July 7, the Economic Development Incentive Board approved a modification of the Tax Increment Exemption agreement for the developers of the South Main Street site.
The modification extended the seven-year TIE plan to 15 years and boosted savings for the developer from $585,582 to $1,280,201.
Steep increases in the cost of building materials, supply chain issues and interest rate hikes prompted by global inflation have caused project costs to soar by 28.6%, which translates to more than $3 million, according to Catherine Feerick, the city’s economic development director.
The developers razed the old hotel building at 27-39 South Main St. last spring, leaving a big hole in the ground where it once stood.
A majority of the council, six members, spoke against killing the measure in committee.
The third finance committee member, Todd Kobus, was the first to object.
“I don’t like it when things are killed in committee,” he said. “I like to bring it out before the full council so we can hear everybody’s vote and everybody has the opportunity to vote either for it or against it.”
Councilor Cathleen DeSimone also protested.
“If you kill something in committee, particularly something of this import, you are doing an injustice,” she said. “You’re doing an injustice to the city and every voter in the city. You can vote against it, but please let it come out of committee.”
Councilor Peter Blair, who does not support the measure, agreed.
“Everybody on this council should have the opportunity to vote for it or against it.”
Councilor Laura Dolan also objected.
“We have a right to vote on what comes down … I don’t care about the developers, I care about the residents and I care about moving forward in the city.”
Councilor Michael Angelo said many people approached him who were in favor of the proposal.
And Councilor Ty Waterman also spoke in favor of allowing the measure to go before the full council.
In the end, the outpouring swayed Conti.
“If the full council wants to take a vote, I think we should allow them to do so,” he said.
Reynolds followed his lead.
Ryan Lenhart and Leonardo DaSilva are the principals of the development company 27-39 South Main St. LLC, out of Walpole.
Lenhart and DaSilva bought the dilapidated, 139-year-old former hotel in January 2020 for $850,000, just before the pandemic hit in March.
The pandemic sent the cost of building materials soaring and upset the country’s and world’s economy.
