PLAINVILLE — Max Puyanic, CEO of ConvenientMD Urgent Care, says his latest clinic has something unique to offer the area.
He said the clinic at routes 1 and 152 will be able to provide more medical services than some clinics and charge patients less than hospital emergency rooms.
Puyanic and chief medical officer Mark Punt opened the clinic with a ribbon-cutting Wednesday, inviting the public and officials, including state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, in for a tour of the facilities.
ConvenientMD has an average cost per visit of $200, he said, compared to $1,550 for hospital emergency rooms and $540 for clinics associated with hospitals.
Co-pays at ConvenientMD range from $25 to $80, he said.
In addition to the usual medical services, he said the new clinic also has a “moderately complex” laboratory for doing blood tests, and it has an X-ray machine.
“We’re different in the quality and scope” of what they provide, he said, adding that much of the 25-person staff has experience in emergency rooms.
Plainville is the 19th ConvenientMD clinic since the company launched in New Hampshire.
He explained that it selects places to move to by looking at the rate of visits to emergency rooms. If the rate is high, he said, a lower-cost urgent care clinic is needed.
The Plainville clinic is also convenient, he added.
The average time between entering the clinic and seeing a nurse is seven minutes, he said, and most patients are out the door in 30 to 40 minutes.
The clinic will also be giving free flu shots starting in September and providing $20 “sports physicals” for student athletes who need them to play school sports, he said.
