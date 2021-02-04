REHOBOTH — A convicted drug dealer arrested in September 2019 with large amounts of cocaine and heroin in a fake soda can in his car has been sentenced to five to seven years in prison, Bristol County Thomas Quinn said Thursday.
James Mitchell, 35, of Taunton, was given the sentence after pleading guilty Monday in Fall River Superior Court to trafficking in cocaine and heroin, according to the DA’s office.
Mitchell, who authorities say has a long history of drug dealing convictions, was stopped by Sgt. James Casey about 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2019, on Route 44 because his car had a damaged headlight.
As the officer approached the car, Mitchell drove off but stopped on Route 118. He was arrested for driving with a suspended license after trying to change seats with the passenger, police said.
In a subsequent search of the car, police discovered a fanny pack with two digital scales, $293.39 in cash and a safe.
Police obtained a search warrant for the safe and found in it a fake Coca-Cola can that contained $4,200 in cash, over 108 grams of cocaine and 50 grams of heroin.
“The defendant has a history of drug dealing and a significant criminal record. I am pleased he will be off the street for up to seven years to protect the public,” Quinn said.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Matthew Friedel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.