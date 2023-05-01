ATTLEBORO -- A 30-year-old convicted drunken driver was arraigned Monday on charges alleging he hit a parked car on the city’s East Side while intoxicated then fled the scene.
John Stenfeldt of 75 Walnut St. in Plainville pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to a third-offense drunken driving charge, leaving the scene of an accident and driving to endanger, according to court records.
He was ordered held without bail after Judge Edmund Mathers, at the request of prosecutors, revoked his bail on pending domestic assault-related charges in Wrentham District Court.
Stenfeldt was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Friday after Officer Aran Cox saw him allegedly driving erratically on Pleasant Street and Starkey Avenue before he was pulled over at Holden and North Main streets, according to a police report.
Police subsequently learned Stenfeldt had earlier allegedly struck a car parked in the area of 24 East St., causing moderate damage, and drove off, according to the report.
When he was stopped, police noted the airbag in his passenger van had activated and there were empty “nip” bottles in his vehicle, according to the report.
Stenfeldt denied being involved in an accident, according to police.
A prosecutor said he had a prior drunken driving case in 2015 in Wrentham District Court and a conviction on a second case in Florida in 2020.
The case was continued to June.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.