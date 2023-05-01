Attleboro police cruiser
Buy Now

ATTLEBORO -- A 30-year-old convicted drunken driver was arraigned Monday on charges alleging he hit a parked car on the city’s East Side while intoxicated then fled the scene.

John Stenfeldt of 75 Walnut St. in Plainville pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to a third-offense drunken driving charge, leaving the scene of an accident and driving to endanger, according to court records.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.