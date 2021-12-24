NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Edward Lykus, who spent most of his life in prison for a notorious murder in town five decades ago, has died.
Lykus, 68, who was released from prison on medical parole Dec. 9 with leukemia, died in Boston Wednesday, a spokesman for the state Parole Board confirmed Friday.
In 1973 when he was 20, Lykus was convicted of kidnapping and killing 13-year-old Paul Cavalieri the previous year and extorting $50,000 from his family.
Cavalieri, a former neighbor of Lykus's, and the son of a prominent North Attleboro businessman, went missing in November 1972. His body was found five months later by a state highway worker partially buried off Interstate 295 in North Attleboro. The boy had been shot three times.
After Cavalieri went missing, his family received a series of phone calls demanding a ransom. Some of the calls were taped by authorities and the voice print analysis of the calls was used against Lykus at trial and set a legal precedent.
Lykus, son of the town's former police chief, was sentenced to two life terms without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and kidnapping. He was given a consecutive sentence of 10- to 15-year term for attempted extortion.
He maintained he only transported the ransom money and denied killing the boy. Lykus pursued appeals of his conviction all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
In March, his bid for release on medical parole on the basis of other serious health issues was denied. He filed a lawsuit in Suffolk Superior Court before being diagnosed in October with an aggressive form of leukemia. A judge ordered his release earlier this month.
A terminal illness is a condition that qualifies a person for release on medical parole.
The Parole Board set a series of conditions for Lykus to abide by after he was released from the custody of the state Department of Corrections.
Lykus had been receiving treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Cavalieri’s two brothers and the Bristol County district attorney’s office had opposed Lykus’ release.
